...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND 657...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central
Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,
Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire
Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally
Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget
Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to around 90.
* TIMING...Friday morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates
of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire
were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical
fire weather conditions to develop. Monitor the forecasts for
possible Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Dr. Sajan Reviews And Donates Backpacks & School Supplies To Underprivileged Children
Seattle Plastic Surgeon Dr. Javad Sajan Provides Seattle School Children With Needed School Supplies
SEATTLE, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Javad Sajan and the team at Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery prepared and donated backpacks and school supplies to local children in need. With school starting and many families unable to afford necessary supplies, the team at Allure Esthetic purchased quality backpacks for schoolchildren from primary to high school age.
Each child received at least $60 worth of school supplies.
On Saturday, September 3rd, the families came to collect the backpacks and supplies at the Allure Esthetic office in Seattle. The kids picked out their backpacks full of the supplies needed for their grade level. Some of the supplies donated included mechanical pencils, white out, rulers, notebooks, and binders.
Each child received at least $60 worth of school supplies. The fundraiser and donations were organized by Dr. Sajan's 501c3 nonprofit, the Zera Foundation. Allure Esthetic is proud to work with the organization to serve and give back to the community. One of the families whose children received backpacks said, "We came here to pick up backpacks for our two kids, and it's a great help because we now don't have to incur these expenses. And the money we saved can go towards other family expenses."
Allure Esthetic and Dr. Sajan regularly participate in community service projects including volunteering at local food banks, donating to frontline workers during the pandemic, and providing needed supplies to local women's shelters. Dr. Sajan also offers pro bono surgery to domestic abuse survivors and transgender patients through the Zera Foundation. He and his team are thrilled to serve his patients and community in a way that will impact the lives and well-being of local schoolchildren.
About Dr. Javad Sajan: Dr. Javad Sajan is a plastic surgeon and medical director of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery. With years of surgical and non-surgical experience in the aesthetic field, patients travel from across the world for his expertise. The Zera Foundation focuses on serving underprivileged women and children around the world and the local Seattle area. Find Dr. Sajan, Allure Esthetic, and their community service efforts on Instagram @realdrseattle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.