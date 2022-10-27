Dr. Javad Sajan Gives Away Botox for Food to Patients Donating to Food Drive

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Food insecurity remains a widespread issue throughout Washington and the United States. Seattle plastic surgeon, Dr. Javad Sajan is partnering with the Zera Foundation to fight food insecurity by hosting a Thanksgiving Food Drive. The donated food will benefit families of the Greater Seattle Area facing food insecurity and who could otherwise not get to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.