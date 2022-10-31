Gennev announces that it has joined Buoy Health's innovative healthcare marketplace to bring specialized menopause care to Buoy's more than 2.5M users per month.
SEATTLE, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Feminina Group, DBA Gennev, is excited to announce that it has joined Buoy Health's innovative healthcare marketplace to bring specialized menopause care to Buoy's more than 2.5M users per month. Gennev joins a vibrant and expanding network of more than three dozen proven health delivery solutions committed to improving access to digital-first care—creating an all-in-one, holistic healthcare pathway from first symptoms to final treatment that delivers quality, cost-effective care for everyone.
"Gennev is proud to join Buoy in expanding access for women to receive specialized menopause care, enabling them thrive through their post-reproductive years," said Jill Angelo, Gennev Founder and CEO.
Buoy has revolutionized the digital health landscape by equipping users with free AI-driven tools and reliable information from medical experts to better understand their health issues and match with the best care solution. Based on their self-reported symptoms, users are served up a personalized slate of care options and selections within Buoy's healthcare marketplace. As a new member of the marketplace, Gennev will now be featured as an option for users when relevant to their healthcare journey.
"Our top priority as a healthcare matchmaker is to guide people to well-informed, relevant and timely care sources via our state-of-the-art algorithms and medical engine." said Adrienne McFadden, Chief Medical Officer, Buoy Health. "Expanding our marketplace partners with innovative solutions like Gennev empowers us to build our promise to curate a diverse range of care options that make choice of relevant care and choice a reality, while keeping usability top of mind."
"So many women suffer needlessly through menopause, even though relief from the 40+ symptoms can be as simple as a doctor visit away," says Angelo. "Gennev's mission is to improve the standard of care for women in menopause, and we do so with evidence-based therapies delivered by menopause-trained, board certified OB/GYNs, as well as health coaches who are also registered dietitian nutritionists. This approach provides not only the medical attention women need in their post-reproductive years, but also the lifestyle strategies that enable them to live their healthiest life, and thrive through menopause."
About Gennev
Gennev provides telehealth practices with board certified, menopause-trained OB/GYNs, coaching with registered dietitians, health and wellness products, community conversations, and free education. Thousands of women have completed the Gennev Menopause Assessment to understand where they are in the journey and receive recommended health and wellness solutions. Gennev has been listening to thousands of women and the challenges they face with menopause today. For more information, visit https://gennev.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.