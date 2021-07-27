Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Public health officials are advising residents not to consume raw or undercooked shellfish, especially oysters, as warming temperatures have led to an increased risk of intestinal disease.
About 29 people in Skagit County have had confirmed or suspected cases of vibriosis, which is caused by the bacterium Vibrio, according to Skagit County Public Health. Symptoms include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and cramps. Cases range from mild to serious and can result in death.
State Public Health announced that this month has seen a record number in cases by mid-way through July. While cases normally increase in the warmer months, this record-setting wave may be linked to the recent heatwave.
The disease infects 80,000 per year in the United States between the months of May and October and kills about 100 people, according to the Centers for Disease and Prevention.
Shellfish should be kept cold immediately after harvest and fully cooked before eaten.
