Both of the Anacortes primary clinics at Island Health have new faces at them this month.

Pediatrician Valerie Horn joined Island Primary Care – M Avenue in early March.

Horn earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her residency at Crozer-Chester Medical Center Pediatrics in Upland, Pennsylvania. She most recently worked for the Naval Health Clinic in Oak Harbor, as a general pediatrician. During her residency, Horn was awarded the Dr. Baker Award for dedication and commitment to patients, students and colleagues and was twice given the Gerald B. Kolski Award for outstanding dedication and teamwork.

In a press release from Island Health, Horn said her goal is to be a trusted and approachable resource for the community.

“I enjoy establishing fundamental relationships with children at a young age and helping them flourish in all stages of their development from infancy into adolescence,” she said in the release.

Dr. Charles Kotal this week joined Island Primary Care – 24th Street, formerly Fidalgo Medical Associates.

Previously, he worked as a provider with the Everett Clinic and served as Island Health’s hospitalist director for 10 years (2008-18), the last three of which he was also chief of medicine.

He also worked as a hospitalist/internist and as a director at Skagit Valley Hospital.

Kotal earned a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University, followed by neurobiology research studies at the University de Pierre et Marie Curie in Paris, France. He received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the Medical College of Virginia and completed his internship and residency at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle.

In a statement from Island Health, Kotal said he enjoys getting to know each patient as a person first, identifying goals and tackling challenges, then solving the problems. He says he finds himself most at home working one-on-one with patients and their families.

“As in internist, I am interested in the entire spectrum of health care,” he said in the statement. “If I had to pick a favorite, it would be preventative medicine, as I don’t want to see a problem arise that I could have helped prevent in the first place,” he said.

To make an appointment with either doctor, call 360-293-3101.