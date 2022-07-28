Mars Petcare Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mars Petcare)

Mars Petcare Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mars Petcare)

 By Mars Petcare

Study published in Scientific Reports reviews new data-led approach to measuring and quantifying canine wellbeing

LEICESTER, England, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers from Mars Petcare, including Waltham Petcare Science Institute and Banfield Pet Hospital®, developed a quality of life (QoL) assessment that evaluates dog health and wellbeing. The assessment is based on a 32-item questionnaire for pet owners to report on their dog's behaviours and activity. When processed, survey results provide a multi-faceted view of a dog's health and wellbeing, covering domains such as energy levels, happiness, mobility, sociability, and appetite. A new study published in Scientific Reports supports the validity of this QoL assessment for measuring and quantifying canine health and wellbeing.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.