Skagit Regional Health celebrated a milestone Friday in the construction of its newest outpatient surgical center in Mount Vernon.
Construction workers and representatives of Skagit Regional Health watched as crews hoisted the final steel beam into place atop the building, signifying the end of the structural work on the project.
Skagit Regional Health President and CEO Brian Ivie said this brings the health care provider one step closer to meeting the surgical needs of the community.
However, completion is still more than a year away. Work on the 60,000-square-foot, $90 million facility started in June, and is expected to continue until December 2023.
As surgical technology has advanced, doctors are able to perform more complicated procedures outside of a hospital setting. This facility will specialize in those surgeries, according to a news release from Skagit Regional Health.
The facility is located just northwest of Skagit Valley Hospital, which Skagit Regional Health operates.
The new center will alleviate pressure on the six surgical rooms in the hospital, which are regularly at capacity, Ivie said.
It will also offer additional outpatient services, giving space for specialists in the digestive system; ear, nose and throat; and muscular and skeletal systems.
Meanwhile, construction is on schedule at Skagit Regional Health's other new medical center in downtown Mount Vernon.
Ivie said all external work on the Station Square clinic has been completed, and crews will be completing the interior ahead of a Jan. 4 ribbon-cutting ceremony.
This facility will house an urgent care clinic, as well as a number of primary care providers.
