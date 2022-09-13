Island Hospital began giving vaccinations to its workers at the end of 2020
Dr. Rachel Mank, an emergency room physician at Island Hospital, received a COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, becoming the first hospital staff member there to be vaccinated. Holly Hoskinson, RN, delivered the dose. The new, updated version of the Pfizer vaccine should arrive in Skagit County soon, state health officials said in a September 2022 news release. (Questen Inghram / Anacortes American)

 Anacortes American file photo, Dec. 31, 2020

The state Department of Health and other healthcare providers will soon begin offering Omicron variant-targeted bivalent booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

That follows authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices, and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.

