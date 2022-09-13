Dr. Rachel Mank, an emergency room physician at Island Hospital, received a COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, becoming the first hospital staff member there to be vaccinated. Holly Hoskinson, RN, delivered the dose. The new, updated version of the Pfizer vaccine should arrive in Skagit County soon, state health officials said in a September 2022 news release. (Questen Inghram / Anacortes American)
The state Department of Health and other healthcare providers will soon begin offering Omicron variant-targeted bivalent booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
That follows authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices, and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.
The bivalent vaccines combine the companies’ original COVID-19 vaccine compositions with BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components, providing additional protection by targeting variants that are more transmissible and immune-evading, according to the Health Department.
“We’re excited this updated bivalent booster will help increase protection against the Omicron variants as we head into the fall season,” Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, the DOH chief science officer, said in a news release. “As SARS-CoV-2 changes, so must the tools we use against it — this update helps ensure that vaccines and boosters will continue to be the most effective ways to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death and keep those most at risk healthy and safe.”
The Health Department's updated booster dose recommendations:
People ages 12-17 who have completed a primary vaccine series can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster at least two months after their most recent dose.
People 18 and older who have completed a primary vaccine series can receive either company’s bivalent booster at least two months after their most recent dose.
Those ages 5-11 who have completed Pfizer-BioNTech’s primary vaccine series should continue to receive the company’s original monovalent booster at least five months after their most recent dose.
Children under age 5 are not authorized for any COVID-19 booster doses.
People ages 12 and older who currently have appointments to receive COVID-19 booster doses will need to contact their providers to ensure the bivalent booster is available; if not, those appointments will need to be rescheduled, as the former monovalent booster doses are no longer authorized for this age group.
An initial allocation of 191,100 bivalent booster doses arrived in the state last week, according to the Health Department. Subsequent weekly allocations will follow, building the state’s inventory levels over time.
