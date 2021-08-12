ANACORTES — Island Hospital officials are urging residents to take care in avoiding smoke and excessive heat this weekend. 

With COVID-19 cases rising, the hospital is already seeing more patients, and some of that illness's repiratory symptoms are similar to those caused by smoke, including cough, sore throat and difficulty breathing.

Fever, chills and chest pain would indicate something besides smoke exposure is going on. 

However, smoke can cause inflammation that makes people more susceptible to lung infections, including the virus that causes COVID-19 illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"As with every hospital in our region, Island Hospital’s Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit and Walk-in Clinic have seen extremely high volumes of COVID-19 patients and are operating over capacity in many departments," according to an Island Hospital press release released Thursday evening.

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.