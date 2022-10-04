Skagit County is seeking the public’s help to create an up-to-date list of defibrillators as a way to help respond to cardiac arrest.
Josh Pelonio, the county’s Emergency Medical Services director, said the database is the first step toward a larger goal of increasing bystander interventions in cardiac arrests, and saving lives.
The county is working with a company called Pulsepoint, which will manage the list of automated external defibrillators, including their location and expiration dates, he said.
Eventually, emergency dispatchers will be able to direct 911 callers to nearby defibrillators, and send alerts to people trained in CPR when someone calls near them reporting a cardiac arrest, he said.
Pelonio said the full deployment of this program is part of his 2023 budget proposal, at about $20,000.
“Somebody’s chances of survival from an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest increases dramatically when there is bystander intervention, and that means CPR and the use of a public AED,” he said.
By helping bystanders get the tools and information they need to help, he said he hopes Pulsepoint will drive up the number of people who administer aid.
Community members can report publicly accessible defibrillators with the Pulsepoint phone app, or by going to aed.new, according to a news release from the county.
