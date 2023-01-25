By Zócalo Health

Dr. Sarah Lopez and Zócalo Health join forces to radically transform the current healthcare landscape by offering culturally relevant services with an emphasis on community building and trust

SEATTLE, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zócalo Health, a Latino-founded healthcare service designed for Latino patients, announced today the appointment of Dr. Sarah Lopez as the Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Lopez will lead the expansion of Zócalo's care model, growth of their clinical team, and the development of the company's culturally aligned services. As one of a few Latina physicians appointed to an executive position for a digital health company, Dr. Lopez is no stranger to defying the odds. While overcoming adversity as a first generation college student, she persisted with her studies and was accepted into the inaugural class of PRIME-LC (Program In Medical Education for the Latino Community) at the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine. She then went on to match into the top emergency medicine residency program at Los Angeles County + University of Southern California (LAC+USC) Medical Center. She has always persevered to achieve her goal and is committed to closing the health care gap for the nation's fastest-growing minority group.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.