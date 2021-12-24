Forecasters now say the Stanwood-Camano area has a good chance of seeing 2-9 inches of snow over Christmas weekend.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. Saturday through 4 p.m. Sunday as a cold front that is moving through the region meets frigid arctic air sliding down from the northeast.
Bitterly cold air will begin to filter into the region from the Fraser River valley in southwestern British Columbia, Canada, and triggering the possibility of wet snow starting Friday night in certain areas.
"As usual with colder air and systems moving across Western Washington, there is uncertainty in the location of heavier snow amounts through Sunday," forecasters said Thursday afternoon. "The heaviest snowfall is more than likely across Whatcom/Skagit counties and toward the northern Olympic Peninsula."
The Weather Service added that their forecasting models show an increased probability of snow accumulations "from banding with an arctic boundary/convergence area on Saturday into Saturday night for Whatcom/Skagit/Island counties" which could bring 3-11 inches of snow to areas.
However, National Weather Service forecasters wrote in a tweet Friday: "Important note about this snow event: we expect snow showers and snow bands rather than widespread constant snow for most areas. This will lead to highly variable snow totals. Some areas may get hit, some may get missed. Unfortunately it's the nature of the beast."
Progressively cooler temperatures follow each day for the remainder of 2021, with high temps dropping into the upper 20s. But little precipitation is expected save for a chance on Tuesday, forecasters said.
Travelers are urged to plan ahead.
For those heading across Washington’s mountain passes, updated conditions are available on the WSDOT website, wsdot.wa.gov, and the agency’s mobile app. Plan ahead and be prepared in case the passes are closed, officials said.
Snohomish County road maintenance crews are prepared and monitoring the weather. Plans are in place with crews and 38 plows scheduled to work on clearing designated priority snow and ice removal routes, according to county officials. Crews are prepared to work 12-hour shifts should there be continuous snowfall to plow and apply sand until conditions adequately improve, officials said.
“Public safety remains Snohomish County’s top priority, and we are prepared for any potentially hazardous conditions on our roads this holiday season, particularly with the forecast anticipating snow,” Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said. “We ask people to use common sense when the roads are covered in snow and ice, since we want everyone to enjoy the holidays.”
Island County road crews will work to plow main arterial roads first (see the map here) but several steeper roads may not get plowed, possibly including Camano Hill Road, Carp Lake Road, Cross Island Road, Monticello Drive (from West Camano Drive to top of hill), Mountain View Road, Woodland Beach Road, Hill Street (Camp Comfort), Pebble Beach Road, Wilkes Gary Road and Shoreline Promenade/Beach Way (Tyee Beach).
3-DAY SNOW POTENTIAL
Another way to look at probability data— NWS Seattle December 24, 2021
How to read: 9/10 chance of reaching the bottom number, 1/10 chance to reach the top, most likely middle.
Data is derived from the National Blend of Models (NBM). May differ from official NWS forecast
NWS Seattle December 24, 2021
TRAVEL CONDITIONS
Snowy, difficult travel is expected at times this weekend. Be sure to follow our partners at @wsdot for the latest road conditions
Before heading out, officials recommend commuters check their travel routes and options. For those venturing through unincorporated Snohomish County, visit the Public Works Snow and Ice webpage to view the priority routes for snowplowing, sanding and road closure information.
Multiple locations in Snohomish County provide overnight shelter during dangerously cold weather. To find a Cold Weather Shelter near you or to find out how you can help please visit: https://t.co/TGS8zQlbZM. — Snohomish County December 15, 2021
SATURDAY NIGHT-SUNDAY NIGHT SNOW— NWS Seattle December 23, 2021
Snow around through Sunday night. This will be the most likely snow period of accumulating snow for Western Washington. Amounts generally show 1-4" for most areas, with heavier amounts possible in areas of heavier banding.
If the graphic is a bit too blurry, here's an updated version! — NWS Seattle December 23, 2021
