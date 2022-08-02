Severe Weather Appalachia

A bridge across Grapevine Creek to a home near Grapevine, Ky., is shown collapsed Monday following historic floods last week.

 Ryan C. Hermens / Lexington Herald-Leader via AP

HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Withering heat was descending on a region of eastern Kentucky already reeling from massive flooding, forcing residents laboring to clean up after the deluge to cope with an oppressive new threat.

The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and humidity prompted officials to open cooling centers Tuesday as forecasters warned of the risk of heat-related illnesses and some residents remained without power.

