Temperatures in the Stanwood-Camano area are expected to start dropping — and there's a chance for a rare white Christmas. Though Dec. 26 looks more promising for some snow, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
A cold front is forecast to dip into the area from off the British Columbia coast on Friday, cycling moisture through the area and possibly starting the process of drawing some bitterly cold air out of the Fraser River valley from southern Canada. Snow is then possible if the storm stalls out a bit Saturday as the cold air flows in.
"Current forecast suggests that temps in the lowlands will be warm enough for either rain or a wintery mix for much of the day, conditions look to cool enough for a transition to snow Saturday night," forecasters said Wednesday. "At this time, forecast accumulations in the lowlands look to be pretty light with generally a half inch or less for locations from Burlington south."
Progressively cooler temperatures follow each day for the remainder of 2021, with high temps dropping into the upper 20s. But little precipitation is expected save for a chance on Tuesday, forecasters said.
Travelers are urged to plan ahead.
For those heading across Washington’s mountain passes, updated conditions are available on the WSDOT website, wsdot.wa.gov, and the agency’s mobile app. Plan ahead and be prepared in case the passes are closed, officials said.
⚠️❄️ MOST LIKELY SNOW PERIOD The most likely time frame for snowfall appears to be SAT Night thru SUN Night. Here are the 48-hr accumulation probabilities for that period.
⚠️🥶 VERY COLD WEATHER We're looking at a VERY cold period of weather beginning this weekend and potentially lasting through New Year's & beyond. Here's a look at the timeline between now and then. #wawxpic.twitter.com/SXCOEQvd9S
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.