snow logo stanwood

Temperatures in the Stanwood-Camano area are expected to start dropping — and there's a chance for a rare white Christmas. Though Dec. 26 looks more promising for some snow, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

A cold front is forecast to dip into the area from off the British Columbia coast on Friday, cycling moisture through the area and possibly starting the process of drawing some bitterly cold air out of the Fraser River valley from southern Canada. Snow is then possible if the storm stalls out a bit Saturday as the cold air flows in.

"Current forecast suggests that temps in the lowlands will be warm enough for either rain or a wintery mix for much of the day, conditions look to cool enough for a transition to snow Saturday night," forecasters said Wednesday. "At this time, forecast accumulations in the lowlands look to be pretty light with generally a half inch or less for locations from Burlington south."

Progressively cooler temperatures follow each day for the remainder of 2021, with high temps dropping into the upper 20s. But little precipitation is expected save for a chance on Tuesday, forecasters said.

Travelers are urged to plan ahead. 

For those heading across Washington’s mountain passes, updated conditions are available on the WSDOT website, wsdot.wa.gov, and the agency’s mobile app. Plan ahead and be prepared in case the passes are closed, officials said. 

Contact reporter Evan Caldwell at ecaldwell@scnews.com and follow him on Twitter @Evan_SCN for updates throughout the week and on Instagram @evancaldwell.scn for more photos.

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.