Heavy rain is expected to hit Skagit County from Thursday night through Saturday morning, though forecasters aren’t predicting the rain will lead to flooding.
According to National Weather Service forecasts, the Skagit and Samish rivers are expected to crest Saturday just below flood stage.
However, in a news release Thursday, Skagit County warned that clogged storm drains could lead to flooding in some areas.
The county is urging drivers to avoid flooded roadways even if the water looks shallow, as it can be deeper and moving faster than it appears.
This storm system would be the first atmospheric river to hit the county this flood season.
Atmospheric rivers are when columns of water vapor in the atmosphere lead to heavy rainfall, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The county is also under a wind advisory. The National Weather Service predicts gusts of up to 55 mph through Friday morning.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit your event now.
Tweets by goskagit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.