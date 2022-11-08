With temperatures dipping below freezing overnight, Skagit County and partners have opened cold-weather shelters and day-time warming centers.
Overnight shelter is available in Mount Vernon at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 4520 East College Way, from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. through Nov. 12, according to a news release from the county.
The shelter is ready to house 15 people per night, but can expand if needed, the release states.
More information, including how to volunteer or donate, is available at 360-416-0443.
Those in east Skagit County can stay at the Mount Baker Presbyterian Church, 44942 Highway 20, in Concrete, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. through Nov. 17.
More information is available at 360-853-8585.
Night-time lows are expected to be below freezing in central Skagit County at least through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Three warming centers are also open in Concrete, where people can spend the day out of the cold.
• The Concrete Community Center, 45821 Railroad Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 360-853-8400 for more information.
• The East County Resource Center, 45770 A Main St. is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 360-416-1733 for more information.
• The Upper Skagit Library, 45952 Main St., is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
