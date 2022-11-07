Wind and rain battered Skagit County late last week, leaving some without power and water over roadways in some areas.
According to Washington State University’s AgWeatherNet, about 3.7 inches of rain came down in Concrete on Friday.
Sedro-Woolley (2.8 inches), Mount Vernon (2.4 inches) and Conway (2.2 inches) also received a significant amount of rain Friday.
This rain caused the Skagit River near Concrete to peak at 25.37 feet at 5 a.m. on Saturday and at 23.9 feet in Mount Vernon on Saturday afternoon.
Flood stage is 28 feet.
The rain, combined with strong wind, caused road hazards and power outages.
East Skagit County seemed to be hit the hardest.
A portion of Hamilton Cemetery Road is still closed due to water over the roadway. According to Skagit County spokesperson Danica Sessions, the closure is due to a culvert blow-out.
Several other east county roads, Lake Cavanaugh Road at mileposts 7 and 8, and Colony Road in Bow are all listed as hazardous due to water over the roadway.
The county Public Works department spent time during and after the storm evaluating damage and distributing sand to various dike and fire districts.
As of Monday morning, there were only three sites in the county that had power outages, and they were all from that morning, according to the Puget Sound Energy power outage map.
One was in Mount Vernon, one west of Concrete and one north of Concrete.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
