About 25 people interested in identifying and reporting hazardous weather conditions to the National Weather Service took part in an online class last week.
The SKYWARN Storm Spotter training session was held by the Skagit County Department of Emergency Management, the Island County Department of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service as part of Skagit County’s Flood Awareness Week.
A national two-hour SKYWARN training session is still offered at weather.gov/SKYWARN, though National Weather Service meteorologist Reid Wolcott said because it’s national it is heavy on thunderstorms, tornadoes and hurricanes.
Wolcott said those who participated online last week learned about thunderstorm development, fundamentals of storm structure, how to identify potential severe weather features, how to report weather information and severe weather safety.
He said the emphasis of the class was threats specific to Skagit and Island counties.
“We covered events such as atmospheric rivers, windstorms and snow that are not part of that national (SKYWARN) training,” he said.
“We are always looking for volunteers to inform us about severe weather or to make us aware of impacts of significant weather in their area. Around (Skagit County), it could be thunderstorms, winds, flooding or snowfall.”
Wolcott added Storm Spotter volunteers are the eyes and ears of the National Weather Service.
“With social media and cellphones, most of the reports we get are from people on the move,” Wolcott said. “It’s real-time and that’s great.”
Reports from volunteers are combined with National Weather Service technology, and are used to inform communities of actions to take when severe weather occurs.
Joan Cromley of Skagit County’s Department of Emergency Management said Storm Spotters provide important information to the National Weather Service.
“The National Weather Service provides the training and then any reporting goes directly back to the weather site,” she said. “It’s definitely one of those things where having as many people as possible reporting information back provides a much better sense of all the different micro-environments there are, especially in our county.
“Going from Anacortes to Concrete, there tends to be vastly different weather. It gives them a much better sense of what is going on in various locations.”
Volunteers include police and fire personnel, dispatchers, EMS workers, public utility workers and regular residents.
“It’s one of those things where they just go over what is needed to do weather spotting, but it’s not like it’s licensed or anything,” Cromley said. “It basically covers what we need if you are going to report to us what you are seeing.”
She said the county may become what is known as a National Weather Service Ambassador.
“It’s kind of a training system with the spotters where those individuals would come to meet,” Cromley said. “Kind of like clearinghouse for these spotters. That is sort of in the works.”
The National Weather Service established the SKYWARN Storm Spotter program with partner organizations. It has about 400,000 trained severe weather spotters.
