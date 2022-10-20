svh-202111xx-news-More-November-Flooding-1.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Floodwaters cover a section of Francis Road on Nov. 29 northeast of Mount Vernon.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

About 25 people interested in identifying and reporting hazardous weather conditions to the National Weather Service took part in an online class last week.

The SKYWARN Storm Spotter training session was held by the Skagit County Department of Emergency Management, the Island County Department of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service as part of Skagit County’s Flood Awareness Week.

— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.