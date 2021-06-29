While the heat eased up Tuesday for western Skagit County, the Marblemount area saw another record-breaking, triple-digit day.
As of 4 p.m., temperatures had reached 107 degrees, according to National Weather Service data. The forecast called for a peak of 112 degrees that might have felt like 123 degrees, and the area approached 90 degrees before 11 a.m.
“It has warmed up there very quickly this morning, and they got up to about 108 (Monday), and they were above 100 all three days; Saturday, Sunday and Monday,” said Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist of the National Weather Service’s Seattle office.
The Marblemount area was one of few locations where the stifling high-pressure heat wave over Western Washington the past several days kept its grip on Tuesday. Most places saw relief from the extreme heat as marine winds made their way over land.
“Most of the areas closer to the water ... are much cooler than they were (Monday),” Cullen said. “But there are some areas with still pockets of heat as you get closer to the mountains.”
Cullen and Assistant State Climatologist Karin Bumbaco said high-pressure weather systems aren’t unusual for Western Washington during the summer months — being responsible for many clear-sky, warm-weather days — but the particular system that brought the record-setting heat wave came early in the season and with rare intensity.
“What’s unusual about this one is that the pressure is just really, really high,” Bumbaco said. “It’s just this was so strong, the duration was longer and it was more intense.”
Cullen said wind that also brought hot air from Eastern Washington over the Cascades helped fuel the heat wave.
“The combined factors are why we saw extreme temperatures develop across the region,” he said. “Many stations in the area set all-time records, and it was still in June.”
Less extreme but still warm temperatures are expected for the rest of the week, according to the Weather Service’s seven-day forecast.
High temperatures for Wednesday through Sunday are predicted between the low 90s and high 70s across the county. Nighttime temperatures should be in the high 50s and low 60s, according to the forecasts.
The possibility for heat-related illness remains high due to the recent long duration of heat and lack of significant overnight cooling, according to the Weather Service. Those without access to air conditioning or proper hydration are particularly at risk.
Skagit County fire departments responded to at least 10 emergency calls throughout the day Monday related to potential heat-induced illnesses. Officials encourage drinking plenty of water, taking refuge in air-conditioned spaces and using cold showers, baths or wet cloths to cool down to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
The hottest part of the county, around Marblemount, is expected to reach into the 90s all week.
The Concrete area, which experienced temperatures that felt like triple-digits on Tuesday, was expected to see temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s for the rest of the week.
The Sedro-Woolley area in central Skagit County was also in the 90s Tuesday, but should see mid-80s the remainder of the week. Temperatures were dropping a bit with each mile west — and for the rest of the week, Mount Vernon was forecast to have highs in the low 80s.
The Anacortes area, at the west end of the county on Puget Sound, expects temperatures in the high 70s the rest of the week.
