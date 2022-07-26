Hot weather with high temperatures in the 90s are predicted for the next couple days across western Skagit County, per the National Weather Service.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s and low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-related illness. * WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. &&
This current heat dome, also known as a heat wave or heat event, is the result of an area of high pressure that will bring hot and dry weather to the region.
“If you’re near the water like Anacortes, temperatures will likely be in the low 80s,” said Jacob DeFlitch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “But, if you get away from the water…temperatures there are where it’s going to reach the 90-degree mark for a few days.”
DeFlitch emphasized the importance of proper hydration. He also recommended dressing appropriately, even if headed to the water to stay cool.
While temperatures here are not predicted to be extreme, caution is advised for those planning to work outside as well as for pets and those particularly susceptible to heat exhaustion.
