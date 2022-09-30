Flooding
Buy Now

Floodwaters cover a section of Francis Road northeast of Mount Vernon in late November 2021.

 Skagit Valley Herald file

Elected officials and representatives of various government agencies gathered Thursday in Skagit County to look back on a historic flood season and look ahead to what could be another bad year.

Most of the sites damaged by flooding last fall and winter have been repaired or reinforced, and the local county dike districts have worked with the Army Corps of Engineers to create an action plan for these areas, said Daryl Hamburg, Dike District 17 director of operations and chair of the Skagit County Dike District Partnership.

— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.