Elected officials and representatives of various government agencies gathered Thursday in Skagit County to look back on a historic flood season and look ahead to what could be another bad year.
Most of the sites damaged by flooding last fall and winter have been repaired or reinforced, and the local county dike districts have worked with the Army Corps of Engineers to create an action plan for these areas, said Daryl Hamburg, Dike District 17 director of operations and chair of the Skagit County Dike District Partnership.
He said while record-breaking water levels in the Skagit and Samish river watersheds flooded homes and businesses throughout the county, teamwork, preparation and a bit of luck kept the damage from being much worse.
“We could have easily looked (like) what was going on in Sumas, and we didn’t,” he said, referring to the communitywide flooding seen in the Whatcom County town. “We averted disaster and we did it because we’re a team.”
Looking ahead to this flood season, forecasts are for a third consecutive La Niña year, leading those working in flood response and prevention to expect more wet and cold weather, said Mike See, assistant director of county Public Works.
“That’s pretty rare, so we don’t really know what the outcome will be for a triple La Niña year,” he said.
Staffing continues to be an issue with the many agencies responsible for flood response, said county Public Works Director Grace Kane.
Many with experience with floods have retired or quit in recent years, and Kane’s team is working to retrain new employees, she said.
With this in mind, Kane suggested leaders ask the public to volunteer to protect their friends and neighbors, and try to build a list of people willing to step up in the event of an emergency.
Daryl Downing, natural disasters program manager with the Army Corps of Engineers’ Seattle District, said the corps’ staffing issues are impacting its work as well.
He apologized for delays in issuing permits that have kept some flood-related projects from proceeding, but added his team is trying to be more proactive this year “to make sure we’re not jeopardizing the community.”
