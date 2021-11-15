Kayak point
The Stillaguamish and Skagit rivers each crested a few times in the past week, and water levels remain high.

The Stillaguamish River topped out at 14.8 feet in Arlington Friday afternoon  — lower than forecasters feared and lower than the crest of a flood in late October.

As of Monday afternoon, the river appeared to have crested again at about 14.2 feet Monday afternoon.

Floodwaters forced closures of some roads in the lower valley, such as Norman Road.

The Stillaguamish River between Arlington and Port Susan Bay crested at 16.34 feet on Oct. 29, closing several roads in the Silvana area such as Pioneer Highway and Norman Road. The river last reached above 17.5 feet in February 2020.

The Skagit River, which crested Saturday morning at just above 28 feet in Mount Vernon, was rising again and expected to reach record high of 37.6 feet.

Skagit County officials are comparing this flood event to the severe flooding of 2009, when both the Skagit and Samish rivers overflowed and caused damage to homes, farms and infrastructure, according to a news release from the county. 

Skagit County Unified Command said people should expect flooding in Sedro-Woolley, Burlington and Mount Vernon. 

The Red Cross opened an evacuation shelter at the Hamilton Baptist Church, after residents of Hamilton evacuated Sunday.

The rising water was caused by a series of powerful storms that dumped more than 6 inches of rain in parts of the North Cascade mountains.

Storms also swept across the Stanwood-Camano area with several wind gusts about 50 mph, causing trees to fall and block roads. 

Thousands in the area were also without power for periods of Monday as trees and limbs brought down power lines.

The National Weather Service is warning of an increased risk of landslides  as a result of continued rainfall and heavy wind. 

Some low-lying areas around Stanwood and Camano have seen high water, including Utsalady Bay area and Kayak Point Park.

This developing story will be updated.

 

