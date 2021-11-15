The Stillaguamish and Skagit rivers each crested a few times in the past week, and water levels remain high.
The Stillaguamish River topped out at 14.8 feet in Arlington Friday afternoon — lower than forecasters feared and lower than the crest of a flood in late October.
As of Monday afternoon, the river appeared to have crested again at about 14.2 feet Monday afternoon.
Floodwaters forced closures of some roads in the lower valley, such as Norman Road.
The Stillaguamish River between Arlington and Port Susan Bay crested at 16.34 feet on Oct. 29, closing several roads in the Silvana area such as Pioneer Highway and Norman Road. The river last reached above 17.5 feet in February 2020.
The Skagit River, which crested Saturday morning at just above 28 feet in Mount Vernon, was rising again and expected to reach record high of 37.6 feet.
Skagit County officials are comparing this flood event to the severe flooding of 2009, when both the Skagit and Samish rivers overflowed and caused damage to homes, farms and infrastructure, according to a news release from the county.
Skagit County Unified Command said people should expect flooding in Sedro-Woolley, Burlington and Mount Vernon.
The Red Cross opened an evacuation shelter at the Hamilton Baptist Church, after residents of Hamilton evacuated Sunday.
The rising water was caused by a series of powerful storms that dumped more than 6 inches of rain in parts of the North Cascade mountains.
Storms also swept across the Stanwood-Camano area with several wind gusts about 50 mph, causing trees to fall and block roads.
Thousands in the area were also without power for periods of Monday as trees and limbs brought down power lines.
The National Weather Service is warning of an increased risk of landslides as a result of continued rainfall and heavy wind.
Some low-lying areas around Stanwood and Camano have seen high water, including Utsalady Bay area and Kayak Point Park.
This developing story will be updated.
⚠️ 🌊 The day-use area at Kayak Point Park is closed due to flooding. Please avoid the area until it is clear and open again. pic.twitter.com/6hcaX1slEH— Snohomish County Parks 💚 (@snocoparks) November 15, 2021
From @SCSD_401:— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) November 15, 2021
Elger Bay and Utsalady Elementary will dismiss at their regular time today, but there will be no buses for students, only for students with special needs. Families with students in general education will need to pick up students at Elger Bay and at Utsalady
Meanwhile, in Mount Vernon the Skagit is forecast to rise about 4 feet more. Here’s what it looks like right now 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/fVK59kb0Yo— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) November 15, 2021
The outage count is at approx. 23,000 while crews continue to battle weather conditions. The majority of outages are in areas north of #Everett, with a large number of customers out on #CamanoIsland. Thank you for your patience today. https://t.co/K2hrcS3Sst pic.twitter.com/C3ASO3l3DV— Snohomish County PUD (@SnoPUD) November 15, 2021
Might be easier at this point to report who *does* have power pic.twitter.com/j7IzgmUG7A— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) November 15, 2021
Pioneer Highway is currently CLOSED between 86th Drive and Nordic Way due to fallen trees. PUD has been informed. Please avoid this area and use extreme caution while traveling the roads. pic.twitter.com/pbNddnj8Kp— City of Stanwood (@CityofStanwood) November 15, 2021
💨🌊 The wind and water are intense at Kayak Point Park today! The day-use area is flooded and closed until further notice. Please avoid the area until it is clear and open again. pic.twitter.com/PZE2kvw3US— Snohomish County Parks 💚 (@snocoparks) November 15, 2021
