Power remains out to thousands of people in the Stanwood-Camano area Tuesday afternoon as crews continue to respond after a devastating storm.
Meanwhile, Island County Commissioners declared a state of emergency, allowing access to Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance.
"The damage was stunning to me," commissioner Janet St. Clair said Tuesday afternoon. "The north side of the island was hammered."
Floodwaters, a storm surge and fierce winds combined to wreak havoc to homes and property Monday.
Trees falling onto homes, power lines and roads were reported. In addition, wind and waves damaged north- and west-facing homes and property on Camano.
Storms that swept across the Stanwood-Camano area featured several wind gusts of more than 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
The combo of forces tossed boats and driftwood into yards and structures. Bulkheads were ripped from their cement anchors. Property owners were assessing damage early Tuesday.
The county's state of emergency declaration kick-started the process of Public Works officials doing a damage assessment, St. Clair said.
"They're busy," she said. "We already have seen so much damage from the wind and the waves."
The Stillaguamish River avoided a major flood. The river topped out at 14.8 feet in Arlington Friday afternoon — lower than forecasters feared and lower than the crest of a flood in late October. As of Monday afternoon, the river appeared to have crested again at about 14.2 feet Monday afternoon.
But the Skagit River, which crested Saturday morning at just above 28 feet in Mount Vernon, appeared to have crested just shy of its record high of 37.6 feet late Tuesday morning in Mount Vernon.
Read more about the Skagit River flooding here.
The rising water was caused by a series of powerful storms that dumped more than 6 inches of rain in parts of the North Cascade mountains.
The National Weather Service is warning of an increased risk of landslides as a result of continued rainfall and heavy wind.
A weather system is expected to pass through the region later this week, but it should only offer light rain, forecasters said.
#TeamPUD crews are making great progress this morning. Conditions in many areas, like this scene from #CamanoIsland, are still challenging and we appreciate your patience. Check the status of your outage on our map: https://t.co/0VDGBaXdCX pic.twitter.com/LTyiYlWuME— Snohomish County PUD (@SnoPUD) November 16, 2021
Now I’m in Conway where the water is still a few feet shy of the top of the dike pic.twitter.com/b56jVpEWTS— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) November 16, 2021
We lost this great evergreen on the south end. pic.twitter.com/HBPP1fUbn0— Amy Gorman (@GormanAmy1) November 16, 2021
NEW #VIDEO! Major flooding on the Skagit River is inundating neighborhoods in Sedro-Woolley. These men were wading near a leaking propane tank floating in the flood. Unfortunately, the river is expected to rise a few more feet into tomorrow. #wawx #flood pic.twitter.com/eaXBquUSDG— Washington Weather Chasers (@WaWxChasers) November 16, 2021
⚠️ 🌊 The day-use area at Kayak Point Park is closed due to flooding. Please avoid the area until it is clear and open again. pic.twitter.com/6hcaX1slEH— Snohomish County Parks 💚 (@snocoparks) November 15, 2021
From @SCSD_401:— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) November 15, 2021
Elger Bay and Utsalady Elementary will dismiss at their regular time today, but there will be no buses for students, only for students with special needs. Families with students in general education will need to pick up students at Elger Bay and at Utsalady
Meanwhile, in Mount Vernon the Skagit is forecast to rise about 4 feet more. Here’s what it looks like right now 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/fVK59kb0Yo— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) November 15, 2021
The outage count is at approx. 23,000 while crews continue to battle weather conditions. The majority of outages are in areas north of #Everett, with a large number of customers out on #CamanoIsland. Thank you for your patience today. https://t.co/K2hrcS3Sst pic.twitter.com/C3ASO3l3DV— Snohomish County PUD (@SnoPUD) November 15, 2021
Might be easier at this point to report who *does* have power pic.twitter.com/j7IzgmUG7A— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) November 15, 2021
Pioneer Highway is currently CLOSED between 86th Drive and Nordic Way due to fallen trees. PUD has been informed. Please avoid this area and use extreme caution while traveling the roads. pic.twitter.com/pbNddnj8Kp— City of Stanwood (@CityofStanwood) November 15, 2021
💨🌊 The wind and water are intense at Kayak Point Park today! The day-use area is flooded and closed until further notice. Please avoid the area until it is clear and open again. pic.twitter.com/PZE2kvw3US— Snohomish County Parks 💚 (@snocoparks) November 15, 2021
