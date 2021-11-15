Power remains out to thousands of people in the Stanwood-Camano area Tuesday afternoon as crews continue to respond after a devastating storm.

Meanwhile, Island County Commissioners declared a state of emergency, allowing access to Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance.

"The damage was stunning to me," commissioner Janet St. Clair said Tuesday afternoon. "The north side of the island was hammered."

Floodwaters, a storm surge and fierce winds combined to wreak havoc to homes and property Monday. 

Trees falling onto homes, power lines and roads were reported. In addition, wind and waves damaged north- and west-facing homes and property on Camano.

Storms that swept across the Stanwood-Camano area featured several wind gusts of more than 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service. 

The combo of forces tossed boats and driftwood into yards and structures. Bulkheads were ripped from their cement anchors. Property owners were assessing damage early Tuesday.

The county's state of emergency declaration kick-started the process of Public Works officials doing a damage assessment, St. Clair said. 

"They're busy," she said. "We already have seen so much damage from the wind and the waves." 

The Stillaguamish River avoided a major flood. The river topped out at 14.8 feet in Arlington Friday afternoon  — lower than forecasters feared and lower than the crest of a flood in late October. As of Monday afternoon, the river appeared to have crested again at about 14.2 feet Monday afternoon.

But the Skagit River, which crested Saturday morning at just above 28 feet in Mount Vernon, appeared to have crested just shy of its record high of 37.6 feet late Tuesday morning in Mount Vernon.

Read more about the Skagit River flooding here

The rising water was caused by a series of powerful storms that dumped more than 6 inches of rain in parts of the North Cascade mountains.

The National Weather Service is warning of an increased risk of landslides  as a result of continued rainfall and heavy wind. 

A weather system is expected to pass through the region later this week, but it should only offer light rain, forecasters said.

 

 

