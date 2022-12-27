Heavy rain and snowmelt has Skagit County under a flood watch through Wednesday morning.
By Monday morning there had been multiple reports on social media of water over roads and minor landslides, according to a flood watch update sent out by Joan Cromley of Skagit County's Department of Emergency Management.
Much of the county was also under a wind advisory until Tuesday night, making for poor driving conditions.
The Skagit County road closure webpage shows Swan Road east of Mount Vernon closed between Mud Lake Road and the east end of Sherman Lane due to water over the roadway. As of Tuesday morning, there were no other road closures listed.
A large amount of water was also reported on Highway 20 near the Swinomish Golf Links. The state Department of Transportation posted on Twitter about 10 a.m. Tuesday that all westbound lanes were blocked due to an incident involving water over the roadway.
According to Shayna Campbell of county Public Works, the water was attributed to the high tides, or what are known as king tides.
The La Conner School District sent out a message Tuesday stating that residents in downtown La Conner were having flooding issues and that sandbags were being filled in the Marina Shed.
The Skagit River near Concrete is expected to peak just below flood stage at 27.2 feet early Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Near Mount Vernon the river is expected to peak at 27.6 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
Food stage is 28 feet in both locations.
The Samish River is also expected to stay below flood levels, peaking about 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service forecasts rain for the majority of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.