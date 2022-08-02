Heat Wave Northwest

The International Fountain at Seattle Center is packed with children July 27 as they run from the water.

 Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times via AP

SEATTLE (AP) — The medical examiner’s office in Washington state’s most populous county, which includes Seattle, has reported six heat-related deaths following a heat wave that encompassed much of the Pacific Northwest last week.

In Oregon, the state medical examiner’s office has said it was investigating 14 deaths as possibly heat-related during the hot spell.

