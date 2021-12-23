Temperatures in the Stanwood-Camano area are expected to start dropping — and there's a chance for a rare white Christmas. Forecasters are increasingly confident that some snow will start falling Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
A cold front is forecast to dip into the area from off the British Columbia coast on Friday, cycling moisture through the area and possibly starting the process of drawing some bitterly cold air out of the Fraser River valley from southern Canada. Snow is then possible if the storm stalls out a bit Saturday as the cold air flows in.
"Lingering moisture will then fall as snow," forecasters said Thursday. "Again, the timing of the arriving cold and lingering moisture are difficult to pin down and so with that the snowfall forecast is inherently difficult but most likely outcomes suggest accumulation is a good bet for the lowlands with generally 1-3 inches across the lowlands."
Higher snow amounts are likely in western Whatcom, along the north coast of the Olympic Peninsula and in elevations higher than 1,000 feet.
Progressively cooler temperatures follow each day for the remainder of 2021, with high temps dropping into the upper 20s. But little precipitation is expected save for a chance on Tuesday, forecasters said.
Travelers are urged to plan ahead.
For those heading across Washington’s mountain passes, updated conditions are available on the WSDOT website, wsdot.wa.gov, and the agency’s mobile app. Plan ahead and be prepared in case the passes are closed, officials said.
Snohomish County road maintenance crews are prepared and monitoring the weather. Plans are in place with crews and 38 plows scheduled to work on clearing designated priority snow and ice removal routes, according to county officials. Crews are prepared to work 12-hour shifts should there be continuous snowfall to plow and apply sand until conditions adequately improve, officials said.
“Public safety remains Snohomish County’s top priority, and we are prepared for any potentially hazardous conditions on our roads this holiday season, particularly with the forecast anticipating snow,” Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said. “We ask people to use common sense when the roads are covered in snow and ice, since we want everyone to enjoy the holidays.”
Before heading out, officials recommend commuters check their travel routes and options. For those venturing through unincorporated Snohomish County, visit the Public Works Snow and Ice webpage to view the priority routes for snowplowing, sanding and road closure information.
SATURDAY NIGHT-SUNDAY NIGHT SNOW (4/5)— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 23, 2021
Snow around through Sunday night. This will be the most likely snow period of accumulating snow for Western Washington. Amounts generally show 1-4" for most areas, with heavier amounts possible in areas of heavier banding. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/2vrQTeOUlH
If the graphic is a bit too blurry, here's an updated version! pic.twitter.com/a6Q2i3Kea6— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 23, 2021
