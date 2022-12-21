Near-record low temperatures were expected Wednesday night and Thursday night, bringing another chance of snow and freezing rain before the weather begins to warm up and atmospheric rivers head this way.
According to the National Weather Service, Friday will have a high of 40 degrees and Sunday will have a high of 50.
The increase in temperature and several atmospheric rivers hitting the region in rapid succession bring a risk of river and urban flooding, according to a briefing sent out by the National Weather Service’s Seattle office.
The rain from the atmospheric rivers is expected to last until Jan. 1.
“This pattern, along with King Tides will increase the risk of coastal flooding/erosion,” the briefing stated.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service, which shows the predicted river forecast up to nine days out, does not show the Samish or Skagit rivers reaching flood stage. However, the possibility of flooding remains.
Regardless of river flooding, urban flooding is also likely as there will be both snowmelt and additional rain runoff.
Urban flooding can occur when excessive runoff has nowhere to go.
In order to prepare for possible flooding, the Skagit Health Connection blog, run by county Public Health, recommends creating a communications plan with friends or family and assembling an emergency kit.
An emergency kit should include enough food and water for three days, batteries, blankets, flashlights and a first aid kit. A battery-operated radio, rubber boots and rubber gloves are also recommended.
In the meantime, the county will continue to track the weather and if flooding seems imminent the county may choose to activate the Emergency Operations Center, according to county spokesperson Danica Sessions.
Current emergency information and further flood awareness information can be found at skagitcounty.net/Departments/Flood/main.htm. This is also where the county will provide further information should flooding seem imminent.
“We encourage people to sign up for alerts and make sure that they are preparing in the event of flooding,” Sessions said in an email. “Especially given the holiday season and cold temperatures, it is vital that folks are prepared.”
