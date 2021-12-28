This cold weather that started on Christmas Day could stick around for the rest of the year.
Snowplows rumbled through Anacortes streets Tuesday morning, pushing aside freshly fallen snow on yet another day that was expected to stay below freezing.
The bright sunshine didn’t change the fact that the frigid temperatures hitting the western part of the state are dangerously cold, with more snow possible tomorrow as the temperature climbs as high as 33 degrees before dipping again.
A wind advisory is in place until 4 p.m. Wednesday. Winds could reach 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
“Temperatures will remain unseasonably cold through most of the week with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s and lows in the 20s,” according to a National Weather Service statement.
Temperatures at night will stay below freezing until Sunday, and with the wind chill, will feel close to 0 degrees, according to the statement.
“With these very cold temperatures, frostbite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin,” it states. “Take precautions to protect pets and livestock from the extreme cold as well. Uncovered pipes will also be susceptible to freezing and bursting.”
The City of Anacortes has canceled garbage service through Jan. 3 to give crews the chance to clear streets and the temperatures to rise before collection starts. Once collection resumes, extra trash can be put out in tied garbage bags, with city prepaid bags not required.
“With the inclement weather, black ice is a concern for our streets, therefore we may need to shift our staff to snowplow efforts as well. Safety is our number one priority and it must be safe for the collection trucks to complete their regular routes,” the city said in a statement.
Island Hospital closed many of its clinics Monday and Tuesday due to unsafe road conditions, and many stores and restaurants locked their doors all day or closed early.
Cold weather shelters have been arranged across the region to allow people without shelter to get off the street.
While Anacortes has no specific shelter location, the Anacortes Family Center does use a voucher program to get some people into motel rooms. It can also help those experiencing homelessness connect with resources and locations in other towns, according to center director Dustin Johnson.
The cold and snow that started on Christmas Day meant many cancellations, business closures and travel troubles for residents across the Northwest this week. Things may heat up a bit for the New Year, as temperatures return to something closer to normal — a high around 40 on Saturday, with a return of the usual Northwest rain.
* Check back later for a slideshow of our readers' photos of Icy Island Views around Fidalgo Island.
