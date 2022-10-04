SKYKOMISH (AP) — The Bolt Creek Fire burning northeast of Seattle near Skykomish was human-caused, the Western Washington Incident Management Team has confirmed.

According to authorities, the fire started Sept. 10 and as of Monday had grown to approximately 19.5 square miles and was 36% contained, KING-5 reported.

