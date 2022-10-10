...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Wildfire smoke affecting air quality in Oregon, Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials have issued an air quality advisory for several counties, including Portland, as stale, unseasonably warm temperatures and stagnant air have caused wildfire smoke to linger.
Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Douglas and northern Klamath will be under the advisory through at least Friday, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Department of Environmental Quality officials said smoke from the ongoing Cedar Creek fire in Oregon and smaller fires in southwest Washington, is sitting over parts of Oregon.
The Eugene area measured in the red unhealthy zone Monday, while Multnomah County was unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Those groups include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people. Environmental officials encourage people in this category to stay indoors when possible and avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Those recommendations apply to all residents in red unhealthy zones.
While smoke particles can penetrate regular cloth masks, N-95 or ZYB-11 respirators can help filter out the smoke, according to Lauren Wirtis, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality's northwest region.
In Washington, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said Monday that air quality in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties was in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category.
Areas near Washington's Cascade Mountains were seeing unhealthy air, officials said. Winds Monday evening should help improve conditions, but more high pressure and dry weather this week means more smoke impacts are expected, agency officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.