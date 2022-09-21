...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
Wildfire smoke reaches unhealthy levels in Seattle
SEATTLE (AP) — Wildfire smoke made the air quality unhealthy for everyone in downtown and North Seattle on Wednesday, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said.
The agency says wind sent a plume of smoke from the Bolt Creek fire near Skykomish west to Everett and south into parts of Seattle, The Seattle Times reported.
Air quality was listed as unhealthy for sensitive groups in parts of Pierce and Snohomish counties, but reported to be good to the west throughout Kitsap County.
The National Weather Service in Seattle said the smoke is expected to stay in the Puget Sound region at least through Thursday, when wind from off the coast is expected to start clearing it out.
Drier, warmer weather this week was causing the fire to creep and smolder more in vegetation, creating more smoke, fire officials said. The fire has burned 15.9 square miles since it started on Sept. 10.
Crews are working toward reopening Highway 2 near the wildfire by next Monday, transportation officials said on Twitter. Arborists with Washington State Parks removed 50 to 60 burned trees near the road Wednesday morning, officials said.
"They continue to remove burned roadside trees that still pose a threat to public safety," officials said.
