SEATTLE (AP) — A winter storm warning with very cold temperatures has been issued for the city of Seattle and much of Western Washington through Tuesday.

Heavy snow was expected to start Monday evening with 2 to 8 inches possible, according to the National Weather Service. The city of Seattle sent out an alert Monday saying people should avoid travel on Tuesday if possible and that emergency shelters were open.


