CONCRETE — The town of Concrete has been having issues with its water for the past several months.
During a Town Council meeting in October, Ryan Wynn, vice president of operations for Water and Wastewater Services, said the town began seeing unsatisfactory water samples in August.
The testing done on the water was for coliform bacteria, which is an indicator of bacteria that could be potentially dangerous, such as E. coli.
E. coli has not been present in any of the testing samples. Total coliform, which is naturally present in the environment, is what was found in the testing.
Water samples collected Sept. 19 were also unsatisfactory, according to a report from Water and Wastewater Services, so the water was chlorinated and more samples were taken on Sept. 26 and Sept. 29.
During the October council meeting, Wynn said clean samples have come from both the spring and the upper reservoir, leading him to believe that the issue is with one or both of the remaining reservoirs.
On Oct. 3, the water was once again chlorinated and on Oct. 8 a Level 1 Assessment was submitted to the state Department of Health.
According to Department of Health spokesperson Shelby Anderson, there are three assessment levels.
The first is a basic water system evaluation that anyone with knowledge of the water system can do. The second is more complex and requires evaluation with state-required certifications.
If a third assessment is needed within a 12-month period it is likely that long-term disinfection — likely chlorination — would be added, according to Anderson.
More unsatisfactory samples turned up throughout October. Water and Wastewater Services cleaned moss off the reservoir roofs and made adjustments to the spring box flow in order to stop overflow at the Grassmere reservoir, according to a monthly report provided to the town.
It was later found that a bypass was closed, keeping water from leaving the Grassmere reservoir. Once the bypass was opened, the system was able to be properly chlorinated, Wynn said at Monday's Town Council meeting.
On Nov. 4, a Level 2 assessment was turned into the Department of Health. Results of the assessment were not discussed at Monday's council meeting.
Both Wynn and Mayor Marla Reed declined to comment.
