Theresa Williams served for 23 years in the U.S. Army, deploying into combat during Desert Shield/Desert Storm in the early ’90s at the start of the Gulf War.
Since retiring, she has worked to serve others.
She found a paid job with the American Legion, training and certifying veteran service officers around the state. Later, she kept working for the legion as a volunteer and came to help with the Anacortes Causland Post 13.
She saw the need continue to grow as offices were shut down in the region and the small Anacortes office and other area offices became overloaded.
“There’s a lot of need in this area,” she said.
Last year, she packed up her things and moved to this region from Lacey. Now, Williams works as a full-time volunteer American Legion veterans service officer, filling out paperwork and helping veterans and their families get the help they need.
She has done a lot for the veteran community, not only in Skagit County but everywhere, said fellow Veterans Service Officer Wally Garland.
Williams focuses on fighting for those veterans whose claims were denied.
“She comes up with things no one else has thought of to get them the benefits that they have earned,” he said.
Still, Williams said she can’t figure out why she would be chosen as the Grand Marshal for the 25th annual Skagit County Veterans Parade, which starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, on Fairhaven Avenue in Burlington. This year’s theme is women in combat.
“I keep saying ‘Why’d you pick me, you’ve got other choices,’” she said.
Driven to serve
Williams said she knew from a young age she would join the military.
One of her favorite TV shows was MASH. She recalls how the characters took care of each other.
“That’s what stuck with me,” she said.
Throughout her military career, she found that connection.
“You had family no matter where you were,” she said. “It always meant that you were never alone.”
Much of her desire to serve comes from the influence of her mother and grandmother.
“I come from strong stock,” she said. “We work hard, we play hard, we raise our family and we love our flag and country. This is just what we do.”
She learned from them that no matter what kind of day a person is having, they should put their best foot forward and work as hard as they can.
Going into the military was the best way to serve, she said. She signed up with the Army while still in high school.
During her time, she went to school and saw the world. From Saudia Arabia to Korea to Kansas, she became close with her fellow soldiers.
“I met people who I would still deploy with today,” she said.
Some of the work was focused on the saddest part of war, working with families whose soldiers died in active duty.
“I’ve had to identify the bodies and escort the kids home,” she said.
That experience helps her now as she tries to solve problems. When working with families or elderly veterans, she wants them to know someone is there for them to find answers and get things done.
People want to know their affairs are in order before they leave this world, Williams said.
She stayed in the Army until her sons, Colton and Brandon, now 25 and 23, asked her to retire so she would be home more when they were in high school.
Her sons walked her across the stage when she retired as a master sergeant E8 in 2008. Colton followed in his mom’s footsteps, joined the ROTC and spent six years in the Air Force.
As for Brandon, “absolutely not,” Williams said with a laugh.
Army of five
The Causland Post 13 in Anacortes has only five veteran service officers. Only Williams and Garland work full time.
Each of the five has specialties or certain cases they take on. Williams focuses on appeals and getting claims explained.
Sometimes, it takes a long time to get things, but she doesn’t stop until things are squared away.
“It feels good to get it done,” she said.
Williams estimates she works with about six people a week, with many phone calls and other tasks in between. The officers also pick up and deliver equipment.
The Anacortes office closed this year, as have other offices, adding to the difficulties.
“We have five people doing the work of 20,” Williams said.
The volunteer service officers go directly to the veterans to help them, heading from Anacortes out as far as Concrete to reach people who need help, Garland said.
In addition to helping with claims, the Legion helps connect veterans to other services, including in-home hospice and other medical needs, he said.
Latest challenges
Things have been especially hard for veterans in recent months, with the end of the conflict of Afghanistan, Williams said. It sets off triggers for not only the veterans seeking help but of the veterans service officers helping them, too.
“Those are the things you have to be watchful of,” Williams said.
The Veterans Crisis Line has been busy with veterans reaching out for extra help, Garland said. The Office of Veterans Affairs will reach out to Garland and his team when they hear from someone, and then an officer from here will reach out to the veteran in need.
The rate of veteran suicide is still high, about 22 a day across the country, he said.
The American Legion tries to help in any way it can, he said.
In Burlington, a veterans pantry that provided food and cold weather essentials for homeless veterans shut down. So the legion auxiliary made bags of clothes and other items for surviving the winter to be handed out to veterans who are living on the street, Garland said.
He and Williams also have what they jokingly call Wally and Theresa’s Workshop, which is sort of like Santa’s Workshop. They assemble stockings (made out of camouflage-printed material) with candy, flags, small toy soldiers and more and hand them out to veterans at Christmas time. They serve as many as they can.
The American Legion is completely funded by private donations. Any donations can be sent to the American Legion, P.O. Box 376, Anacortes, WA.
To donate to the Christmas stockings, people can also send the donation to the same P.O. Box, Garland said. Check donations should have “Christmas Fund” on the memo line if people want to donate to that specific cause, he said.
