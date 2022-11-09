BURLINGTON — Students, staff, parents and members of the community gathered Tuesday for a Veterans Day assembly at Lucille Umbarger Elementary School in Burlington.
The assembly was organized by the school’s music director, Bridgette Purdy.
BURLINGTON — Students, staff, parents and members of the community gathered Tuesday for a Veterans Day assembly at Lucille Umbarger Elementary School in Burlington.
The assembly was organized by the school’s music director, Bridgette Purdy.
Purdy’s father served in the Air Force as a fighter pilot, is a Vietnam veteran and was involved with NATO. Purdy’s son is in the Navy.
“It’s really important to me to make sure that our younger generation understand the sacrifices that not just the soldiers make, but the families make as well, because we’re all making that sacrifice as a commitment to our country,” Purdy said.
The assembly featured songs performed by the school’s fourth, fifth and sixth graders, an unveiling of new flags the school purchased to represent each branch of the military and the “Armed Forces Medley” was played to honor each branch of the military.
“Our school community is celebratory, and we want to celebrate the success and the important milestones of our students, whether they’re here or coming back in some capacity,” Lucille Umbarger Elementary School Principal Kevin Johnson said. “Veterans Day service is a huge piece of that, so anything we can do to help continue to celebrate people that have served in our community, students that have served from our school, that are alumni, family members.”
The assembly ended with a rendition of taps performed by retired Lucille Umbarger instructional assistant Bill Gurney. Gurney plays taps each year at the school’s Veterans Day assembly.
“The music that he plays out in our community is really important to him, but having Bill play taps is always one of the more wonderful parts of the ceremony,” Johnson said.
— Reporter Jake Isom: jisom@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter @goskagit
Newsroom
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.