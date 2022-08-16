Russia Ukraine War
Smoke rises over the site of an explosion Tuesday at an ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Crimea.

 AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Explosions and fires ripped through an ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Crimea on Tuesday in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people.

Russia blamed the blasts in the village of Mayskoye on an “act of sabotage,” without naming the perpetrators.

