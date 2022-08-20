pic

A U.S. marine waves his troops onward after using Dutch landing craft to land near Sandstrand, Norway, on March 21 during the Exercise Cold Response 22.

 NATO via AP

WASHINGTON — The first surprise, for the Finnish conscripts and officers taking part in a NATO-hosted military exercise in the Arctic this spring: the sudden roar of a U.S. Marine helicopter assault force, touching down in a field right next to the Finns’ well-hidden command post.

The second surprise: Spilling out of their field headquarters, the Finnish Signal Corps communications workers and others inside routed the U.S. Marines — the Finns’ designated adversary in the NATO exercise and members of America’s professional and premier expeditionary force — in the mock firefight that followed.

