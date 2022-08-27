Rodriguez
Herald staff
Newsroom
GUSTAVO RODRIGUEZ
Residence: Whidbey Island
Occupation: Photographer/videographer, active duty, Navy
What is something you enjoy doing in your free time? Ride motorcycles
Birthplace: New York, but grew up in Texas
When did you move to Washington? 2017
How long have you been in the military? Since 2015
What is your favorite part of Skagit County? “Most of the time I come up here is because of the shopping complexes and everything that’s easily accessible is here.”
Favorite Skagit restaurant? Billy’s Cafe
The world would be a better place if? “Everybody treated each other like they wanted to be treated.”
