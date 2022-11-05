Duane Melcher
Herald staff
Newsroom
Birthplace: Fargo, North Dakota
Age: 91
Residence: Mount Vernon
Family: Married 63 years
Occupation: Retired in 1977 from the Issaquah School District as an elementary and junior high school teacher. “Then I went into the nursery business and retired from that in 1993.”
Education: Graduate of Pacific Lutheran University after serving in the Navy from 1951-1955
What do you like about living/working in Skagit County? “I’ve traveled some around the world, but this is the best place. There is just something about this place that’s makes it special.”
What are your hobbies? “I’ve been working on playing the piano, which is something that will continue. I also played the drums for awhile.”
Biggest pet peeve: “People that retire who don’t do anything. There’s a lot of living left to do. Don’t just sit around and watch TV. Stay active.”
When I was younger, I wanted to be: “I didn’t really know what I wanted to be, so I went into the Navy. I knew I wanted to go to college on the GI Bill and then go from there.”
First job: “Selling papers to soldiers at Fort Lewis during World War II.”
Favorite thing to eat? “Oatmeal, even though not many people like it. I eat a lot of oatmeal.”
Best childhood memory: “I got on a train when I was 13 and went from Hillsboro, North Dakota to Tacoma to live with my grandmother.”
Person I admire most: “My wife. She has had the most influence on me and was the most intelligent. I’ve been leaning on her for a long time.”
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? Japan and Norway.
Have you ever met anyone famous? “Dale Chihuly, the glass blower.”
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? “I’d just pick a few places and roll the dice and see what comes up.”
If you could travel through time, where would you go? “Into the future, just to see what has gone on.”
