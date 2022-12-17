Kim Tomczak speaks to the crowd of people gathered Saturday at Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park for National Wreaths Across America Day. Tomczak is the regent of the Mount Vernon chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
MOUNT VERNON — More than two dozen people gathered at the Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park on Saturday for National Wreaths Across America Day.
Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization best known for laying memorial wreaths at veterans' graves at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.
Since the organization's conception, Wreaths Across America has expanded to all 50 states and abroad, with 3,900 cemeteries throughout the country and six abroad participating this year.
This is the first time Skagit County has participated.
"It's a small act that goes a long way toward keeping the memory of our veterans alive," said Kim Tomczak, regent of the Mount Vernon chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
This wreath laying was sponsored by the Mount Vernon chapter.
Saturday's event began with a short ceremony that included a color guard, the placement of eight ceremonial wreaths, a rifle salute and the playing of taps.
"Remember, we are not here today to decorate graves, we are here to remember not (the veterans') deaths, but their lives," Tomczak said.
Art Palmer of Mount Vernon, a 103-year-old former World War II prisoner of war, was in attendance as a guest of honor.
After the opening ceremony, attendees spread throughout the cemetery to place the 900 wreaths.
Wreaths Across America has said it will match all wreaths that are sponsored for 2023.
The time frame that Wreaths Across America will match sponsored wreaths began Saturday and will run through Jan. 15.
"All wreaths sponsored through the (Mount Vernon) Washington chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be matched for placement here at Hawthorne Memorial Park for next December 16," Tomczak said.
