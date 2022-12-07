Pearl Harbor Anniversary
Pearl Harbor survivors and other military veterans attend a ceremony Wednesday in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii in remembrance of those killed in the 1941 attack that launched the U.S. into World War II.

 AP

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor joined about 2,500 members of the public at the scene of the Japanese bombing on Wednesday to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago.

The audience sat quietly during a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m., the same time the attack began on Dec. 7, 1941.


