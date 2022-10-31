The Cambridge Dictionary defines public service as “something that is done or provided for the public because it is needed, and not in order to make a profit.”
That is also the definition of Clyde Shavers, candidate for state representative in the 10th Legislative District.
An Annapolis graduate, Clyde served in the Navy in the nuclear submarine service and was deployed to the Middle East and Asia. Like many veterans, he used the GI Bill to attend Yale Law School where he helped establish the Yale Coalition to End Homelessness.
Locally, he serves on the boards of Skagit Friendship House, a faith-based organization that serves Mount Vernon’s homeless and working poor, and South Whidbey’s Goosefoot, which works to build affordable housing.
He has been involved in the fight for safe drinking water, helping states lead the way in reducing pollution, protecting forests from illegal logging and supporting farmers implement sustainable agriculture.
Shavers truly cares about making life better for every member of this community and beyond. He sees our land and resources as a gift to be protected and enjoyed. He will be an outstanding and caring representative for all of us.
Shavers is the walking embodiment of public service. He deserves our vote.
