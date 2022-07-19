July 23, 1942 – Anacortes’ Home nursing class, which includes a number of high school boys trained as interns, has drawn wide public recognition as an outstanding defense measure here. Pictured above are teh boys who make up this unusual group. They include Cameron Schulz, Themo Demopolis, Roland Munro, Bill Wiggins, Terry Mondham, Bob Cammeron.
Some miscreant threw a rock at Louie, the cat which has been a pet around the Curtis Wharf for many years, and put out his eye. Louis Semar and Fred Stafford took the cat to the hospital and had his injuries treated by a veterinarian and now Louie is back on the job, and the crews from the ferry and the Sol Duc were again able to feed him.
Louie has been a picturesque figure on the dock for some time.
July 23, 1942
Two Anacortes professional people will leave here shortly to take up duties with the armed forces, according to an announcement made this week.
Dr. V.L. Rose, well known dentist with offices in the Medical-Dental building, will leave here around August 15. He has been commissioned as a captain in the army’s medical department.
Ruth Henwood Wright, registered nurse at the Anacortes hospital, has been accepted for overseas duty and expects to leave shortly for this work.
July 17, 1952
Anacortes girls are again this year being invited to enter the queen contest being held in connection with the Skagit County Fair, set for August 21, 22 and 23 at Sherman Anderson Field in Mount Vernon.
The contest is open to all unmarried girls fifteen or over, and the winner will be presented with a formal and many valuable gifts as well as having the honor of reigning over the three-day Fair.
July 20, 1972
One more major hurdle was cleared last week toward the dredging of a barge channel by the Corps of Engineers that would link the Anacortes Industrial park and seawall on Fidalgo Bay with deep water in Guemes Channel.
Colonel Mueller, Deputy District Engineer, conducting the final public hearing on the project in the Anacortes City Council chambers last Thursday evening, stated that after thorough studies by the Corps of Engineers on all phases of the project, including alternatives, he would tentatively recommend the dredging of a channel 150 feet wide by eighteen feet deep at mean low water level. The channel would be one mile long, extending from deep water in Guemes Channel to the seawall now under consctruction by the City of Anacortes, and terminating at the existing seawall adjacent to Publishers Forest Products Company.
July 21, 1982
The Anacortes chapter of Skagit Citizens for nuclear disarmament will meet at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 27 in the top floor of Fisherman’s World Market, 7th Street and Commercial, Anacortes. All interested people are invited to attend.
In addition to regular business, Miriam Owens will present an informal talk on the history of the nuclear arms movement. “No Frames, no Boundaries,” a multimedia presentation, will explore the development of warfare as a response to conflict, as well as the spiritual and moral implications of the nuclear-arms race.
