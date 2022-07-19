Looking Back
July 23, 1942 – Anacortes’ Home nursing class, which includes a number of high school boys trained as interns, has drawn wide public recognition as an outstanding defense measure here. Pictured above are teh boys who make up this unusual group. They include Cameron Schulz, Themo Demopolis, Roland Munro, Bill Wiggins, Terry Mondham, Bob Cammeron.

July 21, 1932

Some miscreant threw a rock at Louie, the cat which has been a pet around the Curtis Wharf for many years, and put out his eye. Louis Semar and Fred Stafford took the cat to the hospital and had his injuries treated by a veterinarian and now Louie is back on the job, and the crews from the ferry and the Sol Duc were again able to feed him.

