The City of Anacortes is looking to implement a 10-year maintenance program to remove accumulated sand gravel and wood distributed on the concrete ramp by the tides at the Washington Park boat launch.
The city would remove the material up to 10 times per year, taking away up to 120 cubic yards of material per year for 10 years, according to an application to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Washington Department of Ecology.
The material would be placed farther up on the beach from the launch as beach nourishment, according to the application.
The Army Corps of Engineers is holding a public comment period before it approves this project.
Conventional mail comments can be sent to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Regulatory Branch, Attention: Danette L. Guy, 4735 E. Marginal Way S., Bldg 1202, Seattle, Washington 98134-2388.
The corps will review all comments before moving forward.
Comments specifically about water quality can be sent to Washington State Department of Ecology, Attention: Federal Permit Coordinator, Post Office Box 47600, Olympia, Washington 98504-7600, or e-mail to ecyrefedpermits@ecy.wa.gov.
Include this name and reference number in the text: NWS-2020-260; City of Anacortes.
