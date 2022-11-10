Do you celebrate our veterans who protect our country? Think about it.

I cannot celebrate Veterans Day without wonderful thoughts of my late husband, Jim Goodrich, who served in World War II in the Pacific Campaign. He joined the Marines when he was 16 years old plus six days. Back then it was because young men and a few women wanted to defend their country, as we all loved and respected our God-fearing nation. They felt it was their obligation and privilege to protect America, their beloved home.


