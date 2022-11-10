Do you celebrate our veterans who protect our country? Think about it.
I cannot celebrate Veterans Day without wonderful thoughts of my late husband, Jim Goodrich, who served in World War II in the Pacific Campaign. He joined the Marines when he was 16 years old plus six days. Back then it was because young men and a few women wanted to defend their country, as we all loved and respected our God-fearing nation. They felt it was their obligation and privilege to protect America, their beloved home.
The American creed is something we all should adopt, memorize, and follow: "I believe in the United States of America as a government of the people, by the people, and for the people, whose just powers are derived from the consent of the governed; a democracy in a Republic; a sovereign nation of many sovereign states; a perfect union, one and inseparable; established upon those principles of freedom, equality, justice, and humanity for which American patriots sacrificed their lives and fortunes. I therefore believe it is my duty to my country to love it, to support its constitution; to obey its laws, to respect its flag, and to defend it against all enemies."
I was with Jim on many, many occasions when he expressed his love for his country and showed his heart-felt patriotism in speeches about his service, fighting on Tarawa when he was 16, Guadalcanal at 17 and Iwo Jima when just 18. Even though he was shot through the stomach on Iwo Jima and was full of shrapnel, he never lost his love for America and never looked back with regret. He was very patriotic and flew his flag every day, retiring it at sundown.
We should extend our gratitude to all those who have served and are now serving our nation in the cause of freedom. We thank them and their families for sacrifice and service. While they are in harm's way, we must thank them and give them a place of honor in our hearts. Together, we must not let their service (nor their stories) be forgotten.
For several years, Jim had joined other veterans attending assemblies at a local school and others. Jim always reminded the students and teachers and families to ask their parents, grandparents, uncles and others who served or are now serving to document the stories of their service. The stories are sometimes sad, sometimes heroic, sometimes funny, but they all give us a picture of what war was really like. These wonderful stories must not be lost in history.
About 10% of those serving in the Armed Services actually are involved in battle, but everyone who serves plays a role in freedom. Everyone has/had a job to do and does/did it without complaining because they volunteered to serve their country.
During World War II, everyone was involved because we had rationing of sugar, tires, gasoline, even shoes. We all raised Victory Gardens. We ate that awful oleo instead of butter so our service personnel could eat well. We gladly sacrificed and were involved in victory for our country. Now, I feel we are not involved enough and rely on television to give out the information about wartime. It seems to be "over there" and not involve us. Well, we should be concerned by war. We should be more involved, like the Blue Star Mothers, DAR and other organizations.
Every family has at least one member who is serving now, or has served in the military.
We salute them and appreciate their sacrifice for the country they love. Regardless of how we feel about the wars we are in, the military men and women are simply carrying out orders and protecting their country for their families and others.
Veterans Day was set aside to honor veterans who had served in previous wars. However, now we honor all who have served in any war involving our country. These veterans we honor are in every branch of armed services. They have the quiet dignity of men and women who know the price of freedom. Veterans, more than anyone else, love peace. They know the price of war. They love this country.
There cannot be enough said or done for the veterans who fought and are still fighting to keep America free. We must never forget those who gave the supreme sacrifice of their lives in tribute to the country they love. They must be honored and remembered and revered.
During World War II, many women who had never worked outside the home went to work in war plants. Women did the jobs on the home front that men usually did, freeing the men to go to war. The entire country was in turmoil, but we all worked together to support our troops and our government's stand on defending our nation and democracy. Everyone was eager to do their part, kids and adults alike. Everything we did had our service people and freedom in mind.
At my house, I still celebrate Veterans Day and the Marine Corps birthday with a quiet remembrance. I have lost track of how many years the Marines have been in existence, but it is about 250 years since the founding of the Marine Corps. That is where my heart lies.
