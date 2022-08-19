Russia Ukraine War
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the six reactors of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Friday in Russian occupied Ukraine.

 AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A fire at a munitions depot inside Russia forced the evacuation of two villages near the border with Ukraine, an official said Friday, while two civilians were reported wounded by Russian shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as both sides traded accusations about fighting near the facility in southern Ukraine.

The fire late Thursday struck the munitions storage building near the village of Timonovo in Russia’s Belgorod region on Ukraine’s northeastern border. About 1,100 people live in Timonovo and Soloti, about 15 miles from the border. No one was hurt, said Belgorod regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov.

