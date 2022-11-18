KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine's electricity grid chief warned of hours-long power outages Friday as Russia zeroed in on Ukraine's energy infrastructure with heavy artillery and missile attacks that have interrupted supplies to as much as 40% of the country's people at the onset of winter.

Freezing temperatures are putting additional pressure on energy networks, grid operator Ukrenergo said.


