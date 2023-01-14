Russia Ukraine War

In this photo released by the Dnipro Regional Administration, smoke rises after a Russian missile hit a building Saturday in Ukraine.

 Dnipro Regional Administration via AP

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday promised to provide tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine, amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting multiple Ukrainian cities for the first time in nearly two weeks.

Nine people were killed and 64 others wounded in the southeastern city of Dnipro, where a Russian missile strike destroyed a section of an apartment building, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office.


