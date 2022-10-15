ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Regions of southern Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed saw more heavy fighting Saturday as Ukrainian soldiers pressed a ground campaign to recapture one, and Russian forces fired long-range missiles and deployed Iranian-made drones in another.

And even as the fighting raged in Ukraine, two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops during target practice in western Russia, killing 11 and wounding 15 others, before being killed. The Russian Defense Ministry called the shooting a terror attack and it underlined the challenges stemming from a hasty mobilization ordered by Putin.

