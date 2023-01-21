Russia Ukraine War Helicopter Crash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pays his respects to victims of a helicopter crash during a farewell ceremony Saturday in Kyiv, Ukraine.

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an emotional meeting Saturday with the families of those who died in a helicopter crash earlier this week.

Zelenskyy spoke with family members of seven of those killed in Wednesday's crash in the Brovary area of Kyiv, the capital city. The helicopter carrying Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi and other top officials slammed into a kindergarten building in the residential suburb, killing him and about a dozen other people, including a child on the ground.


